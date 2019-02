× Police investigating Davenport gunshot death

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The police are looking into a gunshot death in Davenport.

At about 1:06 a.m. on February 17 the Davenport Police responded to someone with a gunshot wound on Michigan Avenue. The victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in their home.

Right now police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online.