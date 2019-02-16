× What cities have declared snow emergencies?

As more snow comes in to town multiple Quad City area cities have declared snow emergencies. Check below to see if your hometown is on the list.

Andalusia- A snow emergency will be in effect until midnight Monday.

Coal Valley- A snow emergency is in effect starting midnight February 16 until snow has stopped and streets are clear. Cars should be taken off streets, avenues, alleys, cul de sacs or parking lots within the village.

Davenport- A snow emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m. February 16 until 6 a.m. February 18. Vehicles parked on snow routes may be ticketed and towed.

Eldridge- A snow emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. February 16 until 6 a.m. February 18. Cars should be removed from city streets to allow plowing.