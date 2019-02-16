Whats the score? check real time basketball scores here

Davenport credit union robbed at gunpoint

Posted 11:09 am, February 16, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa- An armed robber held up a Davenport credit union and ran away with the stolen money.

On February 16 at about 9:21 a.m. Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the DuTrac Community Credit Union.

A white man wearing a hooded coat and dark sunglasses entered the Credit Union. According to the police he pulled out a pistol, demanded money, then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.