The Score Week 7

The Score Part 1

Galesburg spoils Moline bid for an outright WB6 Championship.

Rock Island stays in conference race with win over Alleman.

United Township comes up short at Quincy.

Geneseo Girls falls in Regional Championship.

Rock Falls Girls rally for regional Championship. Hear from the Rockets on their big win.

Todd Borrison Mic'd up. Wilton defense rises to occasion in Regional Semifinal win over Mediapolis. Hear from Wilton.

Rock Falls moves a step closer to a conference title with win over Winnebago.

Sterling Newman win TRAC East Title win over over Bureau Valley.

Andy Saey mic'd up. Rockridge rolls past rival Sherrard.

Orion claims the TRAC West Championship over Riverdale.

Wethersfield wins the LTC Title outright win win against ROWVA-Williamsfield.

Annawan scores win over Monmouth United.

The Score Part 2

Play of the Night United Township's Atem Agot with the alley oop dunk.

Davenport Central ends regular season with a win over Muscatine.

Stocking stat of the night.