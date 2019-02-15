Photos: Proposal for Davenport’s riverfront design unveiled to the public

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An extended vision for Davenport’s riverfront was released to the public on Friday, February 15.

The City of Davenport worked with the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Figge Art Museum to present the design, aimed at bringing public art concepts to the riverfront.

Kyle Carter, the executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said this proposal was the “next logical extension of RiverVision,” which develops design strategies for the shared riverfront in the Quad Cities.

“It’s a very bold vision but a very practical one and a very doable one,” said Carter, “so we’re thrilled to let this out into the public and see where it goes from there.”

Numerous organizations got to see the plans for the first time at the meeting. That included groups like the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Design Review Board and the Q2030 Riverfront Work Group.

Carter said getting this plan from concept to reality could take years. He said the next phase would be getting committees together to consider funding and look at how to take on a public-private partnership.