× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Taking Your Morning Cereal Up A Notch

We all know you love eating breakfast while watching Good Morning Quad Cities, but this week we are taking it to the extreme.

On Friday, February 15th, during Nailed It Or Failed It on GMQC, we are going to try to make cereal bowls out of cereal! For the recipe, click here. All you need is butter, marshmallows, melted chocolate, and – you guessed it – cereal!

TUNE IN at 6:40am to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT!