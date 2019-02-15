Gene Simmons from KISS personally responds to CrimeStoppers’ and WQAD’s request to ‘Kiss Crime Goodbye’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Rock star Gene Simmons from the band KISS has acknowledged WQAD and CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities after we posted a video asking him to be our guest spinner for the Wheel of Misfortune.

Every week WQAD and CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities spin the Wheel of Misfortune to choose who our "loser of the week" will be. On the wheel are faces of the QC's 8 most wanted criminals. If a viewer calls in a tip about the loser of the week that leads to an arrest, that person gets $500. Every week, a guest spinner comes in and chooses the criminal. Typically it's a member of the community, but when KISS is in town, we are asking Gene Simmons to come spin it.

With the help of the Moline Police Department, we released a video on February 14, 2018 with officers dressed as the band KISS. KISS will be performing at the Taxslayer Center in Moline on March 10, 2019. Gene Simmons has since seen the video, and he took to Twitter to retweet the video, and he writes "Wow."

We don't know yet if that "Wow" is an acceptance of the invitation, or just a reaction.

That's why we need your help sharing the video on Facebook and retweeting it on Twitter.

