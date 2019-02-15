Developer files lawsuit for payment in Scott Community College’s urban campus construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The developer behind Scott Community College's urban campus filed a lawsuit against the college.

Construction along West 3rd Street started in 2017 and was completed in fall of 2018.

According to the lawsuit, the developing company, Saratoga Capital, LLC. spent about three years working on the project, from concept to reality.

The lawsuit was filed against Eastern Iowa Community College District and New College, LLC. in early February 2019 in district court because the developer claimed full payment had not been made.

The lawsuit accuses the college of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and promissory estoppel.

