Davenport doctor facing prison time is in custody for violating terms of release

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A doctor who held a practice in Davenport has been taken into custody for violating the terms of his release.

Back in 2017, Dr. Paul M. Bolger paid a $10,000 fine for prescribing pain medication online to unfamiliar patients and pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple counts of giving false statements to investigators and the introduction of misbranded drugs.

According to court documents, he was released on personal recognizance bond with pretrial supervision. There were several conditions of his release that he was expected to maintain while out free.

Dr. Bolger was taken into custody in mid-February 2019 for violating his release, court documents show.

This comes after a search warrant was executed on Bolger’s businesses, his person and his vehicles, show court records. Three controlled transactions between Bolger and an undercover officer gave authorities probable cause for a search.

During each transaction, Bolger illegally distributed phentermine, which is a schedule four controlled substance, according to the court records. Two happened in Burlington, and one was in Iowa City.

According to the filing, Bolger doesn’t have a DEA registration that would allow him to dispense controlled substances at any other location in Iowa except for his practice on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport.

On Tuesday, officers contacted Bolger at his business location in Muscatine where he was told about the warrants.

The court documents said that Bolger didn’t notify pretrial services of his contact with law enforcement. A pretrial officer agreed with the warrant and the revocation of Bolger’s pretrial release.

Previous reports indicate that Bolger faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the counts related to giving false statements and one year in prison and a fine of $100,000 for the misbranding charges.