Dancing with GMQC: “Riley and the Pipsqueaks”

Every Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities, we want to see what gets you dancing. It's part of our segment "Dancing with GMQC" sponsored by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The segment is all about you showing us what makes you want to dance.

This week showcases a new group, "Riley and the Pipsqueaks." You can see Riley in the front leading the group with her many dance moves. Their tour dates have not been set yet.

Their video was shared to Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen's Facebook page during the polar vortex.

You can submit YOUR dancing videos to the WQAD Facebook page or email them to "news@wqad.com" with "Attn: GMQC" in the subject line and you could appear on Good Morning Quad Cities.