× Chicago man arrested on murder charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Chicago man extradited to Burlington will face trial on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to Lt. Adam Schaefer, Friday, February 8, Andre Harris, 28, was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Harris was then extradited from Illinois to Burlington, Iowa where he was arrested on warrants charging him with murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony (murder).

September 10, of 2017 Demarcus Antonio Chew of Burlington was killed and police consider Harris a suspect in the killing.

The investigation into the death of Demarcus Chew is still ongoing by the Burlington Police Department.

Andre Harris’s bond is set at $ 2,000,000.00.