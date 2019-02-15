8 Weeks of Winter Fun: Hitting the slopes can be a fun way to stay active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter can be a tough time to stay active in the Midwest. That's why WQAD News 8 is partnering with ORA Orthopedics to help people find ways to get out and move with "8 Weeks of Winter Fun."

The hills at Ski Snowstar in Andalusia, Illinois stay busy during the winter months despite the cold temperatures.

Skiing and snowboarding is a way for people of all ages to stay active during this time.

Health experts say moving is great for your overall cardiovascular health and to keep your weight under control.

And as fun as hitting the slopes can be, doctors recommend being mindful of what your capabilities are.

