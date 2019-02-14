What’s the holdup? The latest on passenger rail from Moline to Chicago

MOLINE, Illinois- Thursday, February 14, we’re having Breakfast With Rick Harnish, the Executive Director of the Midwest High Speed Rail Association, a group claiming it’s the leading advocacy group for high speed rail in the U.S.

We’re going to be at the Element Hotel downtown. The east portion of the building is supposed to be the site of the new passenger rail station to take people from the city, east to Chicago.

Two years ago, we spoke with Harnish about the project. He said the reason it’s not finished yet is because former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner put the project on hold four years ago.

Has anything changed since then?

In June of 2018, the Illinois Department of Transportation reached a tentative deal with the Federal Railroad Administration to extend the Chicago to Moline rail agreement. That allows Illinois to use millions of dollars in federal funding that was set to expire at the end of June of 2018. The extension allows the grant money to be used until 2019 now, but the question remains, will the state pay for its portion of the project? We’ll ask Harnish that question. We’ll also ask him if new Governor J.B. Pritzker will help push this project forward. Our interviews with Harnish start during the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Quad Cities.