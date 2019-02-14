What to do about potholes in your town

Potholes are something every driver can relate to.  So when a post on social media asked Quad Citians to commiserate their commuting experiences, there was no shortage of responses.

More than 100 people chimed in.

So what’s to be done about a pothole?  Report them.

Here’s how to report potholes in the immediate Quad Cities.

Bettendorf: Contact Public Works Operations at 563 – 344-4088 or email “pubworks@bettendorf.org”

Davenport — Call public works at 563-326-7923 or submit a request online — click here

East Moline: Call 309-752-1573 or send an email to the administrative assistant “apetersen@eastmoline.com”

Moline: Fill out a resident request — click here

Rock Island — Call public works at 309-732-2200

