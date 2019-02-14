Outdoor show reels in fishing enthusiasts with Babe Winkelman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The 2019 Outdoor Show opened Thursday afternoon at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Exhibitors showcased the latest in fishing, hunting and outdoor adventures.

Among the speakers this year is legendary fisherman Babe Winkelman, host of the television shows "Good Fishing" and "Outdoor Secrets."

He says in more than 60 years of fishing, he is still learning and getting excited about fish. He will be sharing his expertise during several scheduled seminars at the Outdoor Show.

"The most important thing you can do when you're out fishing would be creating memories," he says. "Those are the things that make you wealthy."

The show runs through Sunday.