× OSF HealthCare raises starting minimum wage by $2

PEORIA, Illinois-OSF HealthCare announced a raise in their starting minimum wage which will benefit 5% of their total workforce.

As of February 24, 2019, the minimum hourly wage earned by OSF workers will increase from $10 to $12 an hour.

OSF says 1,142 workers will benefit from the increase, which is about 5% of their 21,000 person workforce.

“We raised our minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2015 and are raising it again because it’s the right thing to do, Our Sisters deeply value our Mission Partners and the wonderful service they bring to our Sacred Ministry.”-Sister Judith Ann Duvall O.S.F., Major Superior and OSF HealthCare Board Chairperson

According to OSF most of those who will see the increased wage work in food service, housekeeping, gift shops, or are members of the guest services team.

“The increase is anticipated to have an approximate $1.5 million impact to the Ministry.”