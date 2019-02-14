× One dead despite being life-flighted from Gladstone semi crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Illinois- One woman is dead and several more injured after a car and semi collided head-on outside Gladstone Illinois.

February 13, around noon on a clear and sunny day, a Kenworth semi and a Nissan Rogue with 4 passengers collided in what proved to be a fatal accident.

Police say a 48-year-old Oquawka native was driving the Nissan eastbound on US-34 close to Gladstone Lake Road.

The semi driven by a 39-year-old from Baldwin, Iowa was going westbound on US-34.

The Nissan crossed the center line and smashed into the semi head-on. It is unclear if the Nissan was attempting to pass another car.

Helen Crandall, one of the passengers in the Nissan, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

Police say none of the passengers in the back seat of the Nissan were wearing seatbelts.

She was life-flighted by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals where she succumbed to her injuries.

The three passengers from the Nissan, including a four-year-old, were treated and released from Great River Health Systems.

The driver of the Semi was treated and released from the scene.

The driver of the Nissan is being charged with the following: