Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign K-12 funding bill

Two education funding bills are on their way to Gov. Kim Reynolds after passing both chambers of the Iowa Legislature.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill Wednesday, February 14. Four Democrats also supported the bill.

The bill titled "HF 306 will add $89.3 million for the 2019-2020 school year.

This would increase the state’s total K-12 contribution to more than $3.3 billion, a roughly 2% increase over the current budget.

The new legislation increases the state’s contribution to each student from $6,736. to $6,875.