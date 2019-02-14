× Firearm found inside vehicle parked at Central High School

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A vehicle parked in the lot at Central High School was found with a gun inside.

The vehicle was found before school on Thursday, February 14, according to Dawn Saul with Davenport Schools. She added that the vehicle did not have a parking tag and was found in the south teacher lot.

School security immediately notified police, Saul said, and officers were there within minutes.

“As the car was under constant supervision and no person approached, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the building,” sad Saul.

The incident was turned over to police and parents were notified.