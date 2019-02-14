Bettendorf bests Davenport Central to claim a share of the MAC title. North Scott cruises past Clinton to grab their share. Both teams end season at 20-1.
Bettendorf, North Scott share MAC title
-
The Score Week 6
-
Bettendorf edges North Scott
-
MAC Basketball, Score Standout
-
Chasson Randle, College Basketball, High School Hoops, Wrestling
-
Lancers cruise in MAC opener
-
-
The Score Week 4
-
The Score Week 5
-
The Score – MAC Boys/ Girls, Western Big 6 Boys, plus area small school teams
-
New mecca of mac & cheese coming to the Quad Cities
-
Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball
-
-
Rock Island GBB, Augie wins CCIW, Chasson Randle proving himself, Brandon Krusey leaving North
-
WQAD Dec 21st Sportscast
-
Bettendorf girls in tough MAC road win