2 sentenced to life in prison for Davenport shooting death

Posted 4:26 pm, February 14, 2019, by

D'marithe Culbreath, Tristin Alderman, images from online court records

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Two men convicted in the death of a Davenport man in 2017 have each been sentenced to life in prison.

The Quad-City Times reports that 22-year-old Tristin Alderman and 21-year-old D’marithe Culbreath were sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court. A jury found the pair guilty in December of first-degree murder and other felony counts in the death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson. Each received additional prison terms for the other counts that will run at the same time as their life sentences.

Prosecutors say Tumlinson was killed during a robbery Sept. 22, 2017, at his home in Davenport that also involved several other people.

Another man, 22-year-old Nakita Wiseman, was sentenced in December to 35 years in prison for burglary and robbery counts in the case.

