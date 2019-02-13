Wheel of Misfortune; Rachael Harris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 26-year-old Rachael Harris. She's 5'3", 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. She is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for two counts of forgery and two counts of loan fraud and on a Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear and manufacture and deliver cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.