UTHS athletic director placed on paid administrative leave

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- The athletic director at United Township High School has been placed on administrative leave.

Court records show that Mark Pustelnik was charged with two counts of driving under the influence on Saturday, January 26. There was no word on the specifics surrounding the charges.

Superintendent Jay Morrow told News 8 that the board approved Pustelnik's paid administrative leave, which was made retroactive from January 28th. At their meeting on Monday, February 11 the board also approved a medical leave of absence for Pustelnik. That leave was expected to last through June 15th.

Pustelnik was hired as the district's athletic director in 2015.

Pustelnik was expected to appear in court on March 4, court records show.