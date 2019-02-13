× Truck rolls over on icy Highway 150 near Orion, traffic stopped

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — A red pickup truck heading northbound on Highway 150, which is covered in ice, rolled over on Feb. 13.

A picture shows the truck in the middle of a field with part of the bed and roof of the cabin smashed.

The accident happened next to Sunny Hill Estates, north of Orion.

Both lanes of traffic are stopped as emergency crews are at the scene, including police, ambulances and fire trucks.

The fire chief at the scene told News 8 there is a woman and two children being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they are made available.