Truck rolls over on icy Highway 150 near Orion, traffic stopped

Posted 8:40 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, February 13, 2019

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — A red pickup truck heading northbound on Highway 150, which is covered in ice, rolled over on Feb. 13.

A picture shows the truck in the middle of a field with part of the bed and roof of the cabin smashed.

The accident happened next to Sunny Hill Estates, north of Orion.

Both lanes of traffic are stopped as emergency crews are at the scene, including police, ambulances and fire trucks.

The fire chief at the scene told News 8 there is a woman and two children being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they are made available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.