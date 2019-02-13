Lanes reopen after wrecked trailer on I-74 impacts traffic in Henry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Traffic maps show that the lanes have reopened and traffic is moving smoothly.

HENRY COUNTY, Illinois -- A demolished trailer sitting in the median of I-74 has traffic down to one lane in each direction as of 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. This happened about a mile south of the I-80 exit.

The video above was taken driving by the accident on the northbound side. You can see the smashed trailer and at least two vehicles sitting in the median.

Emergency responders are at the scene. There is no word on if anyone was injured or how the accident happened.

This is an ongoing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.