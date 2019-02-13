Stutzke’s Stats: Closing in on the all-time snowiest record

Congratulations! You have now made it through the seventh snowiest period on record for the Quad Cities and our ranking is likely going to climb in the weeks ahead.

We have racked up an impressive 52.4 inches of snowfall since July 1, 2018. As the colder air mass remains locked in place through at least the end of February, you can count on seeing more snowfall in the weeks ahead.

The top record still belongs to the time period of 194-1975 where we saw nearly 70 inches of snow. The difference between the two years? just a little more than a foot of snow.

Not only have we put up with the snow, but we’ve also managed to log three separate ice events for the month of February, with some locations surpassing an inch of total ice accumulation. This has certainly left power crews busy.

While we won’t see any snow chances in the next few days, the weekend promises at least some potential for accumulating snow. Another area of low pressure will slide to the south of us as another piece of energy moves through Iowa at the same time. With the colder temperatures in place, snow will be the dominant precipitation that falls with this system. Right now it is too early for amounts, but expect to do some shoveling by Monday morning.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

