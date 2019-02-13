Quad Cities hospitals set visitor restrictions to protect patients from influenza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- UnityPoint Trinity and Genesis Health System have set some visitor restrictions to protect patients from getting the flu after a recent spike in cases. According to Jessica Hoffman, Infection Prevention at UnityPoint Trinity, 22 percent of the patients they tested last week were positive for influenza.

"So we are asking if you are sick to stay home," Hoffman said. "Protect yourself, protect others -- because the patients that we have at the hospital are potentially at higher risk for developing illness and your illness can be devastating to them," she said.

Starting today, the hospitals have recommended that visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness not come to the hospital. People who are showing symptoms and feel they must visit the hospital are required to wear a mask.

Other voluntary visitor restrictions include:

No visitation by persons less than 18 years of age.

No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

Visitors should wash their hands frequently and cover their cough.

Those visiting patients in isolation for influenza will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

Hoffman said the Illinois Department of Public Health also sent a release recommending that hospitals begin restricting visitors throughout the state two weeks ago.