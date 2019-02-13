Police seek help in finding missing Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are seeking assistance in finding a Davenport man who has been reported missing.

Steven Bradford, age 62, was last seen around January 22, 2019, according to the Davenport Police Department. He was reportedly wearing a black jogging suit with a black winter jacket, last seen near Locust Street between North Marquette Street and Gaines Street.

Police said Bradford is considered endangered because his family expressed health-related concerns.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Bradford, you are asked to call 911.