COAL VALLEY, Illinois — A helicopter landed at the scene of a crash off Illinois Route 150.

Before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, a News 8 viewer said a pickup went off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened in a wooded area to the east of the roadway.

A MedForce helicopter landed around 5:15 p.m.

Traffic maps show that drivers were slowed in the area, just south of the Corn Crib.

