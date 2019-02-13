× Habitat for Humanity QC awarded $40K for neighborhood revitalization

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will have an extra $40,000 to spend on the Floreciente neighborhood in Moline.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and their commitment to the local markets they serve.”-Mary Chappell, Neighborhood Revitalization Director Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

According to Habitat for Humanity QC, the $40,000 grant will be used for the Rock the Block improvement project in the Floreciente neighborhood.

They say the money will cover exterior beautification and repair projects across 23 properties located between 4th and 5th Streets on 4th Avenue.

“We believe we are helping to strengthen the neighborhoods we share in Davenport, Moline and the surrounding areas.”

They plan to begin in March 2019 and wrap up around September 2019.

This is the fourth Rock the Block project in the Floreciente neighborhood. The first was held in September 2015.