‘One huge fireball’ – Galesburg crews respond to large fire Wednesday morning

GALESBUG, Illinois-- A fire that broke out at a home in the middle of the night required extra manpower to battle.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 300 block of Clark Street around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, February 13. According to a statement from the City of Galesburg, the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene.

Neighbor Cheyenne Stover sent News 8 video of the fire above, saying the home "looked like a tornado made of fire." She says a man and a young woman, along with two dogs, live at the home.

"I looked out the window you couldn't even tell it was a house it just looked like one huge fireball," neighbor Caleb Stover told News 8 in a Facebook message.

Due to the heavy use of water, broken hydrants and a broken water main, the water department was alerted. The street department was called in to help with equipment and to provide additional salt on Clark Street.

No word if anyone was there at the time or if anyone was hurt. It's also unclear what started the fire.