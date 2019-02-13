Family Resources searching for volunteers for new Music Mentoring program

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Family Resources is looking for volunteers to help out with their new Music Mentoring program after renovations on a new music space.

The project started with a borrowed space on the Family Resources’ campus and a few guitars, according to a press release. The instruments were donated by Steve Baumann, board member for The River Music Experience.

The space was originally a therapy room used by other programs at the campus, Alan Vrombaut, director of the Engaging Males program, said.

According to the release, the youth served by Family Resources helped renovate the room by cleaning, painting and setting up the instruments. View the photo gallery above to see the complete transformation.

Now, the program has several guitars and electric basses as well as keyboards, drums and more.

Family Resources will use the space and volunteers to teach the youth they serve as an “effective coping mechanism that can lead to a lifetime of enjoyment,” the release states.

Family Resources is a non-profit organization, whose mission is “to strengthen children, families and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions.”

Individuals interested in helping can contact Alan Vrombaut at (563)468-2390, or at alanv@famres.org.