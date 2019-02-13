× Davenport announces new Superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Davenport Community School Board has completed the search for their new Superintendent.

February 13, the board announced they had chosen Dr. Robert Kobylski to serve as the district’s next Superintendent.

Dr. Kobylski is from Belgium, Wisconsin where he worked as the Superintendent for both Nicolet High School in Glendale WI and Fox Point-Bayside School District in Fox Point, WI.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Economics, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and his doctorate degree in Curriculum and Instruction, all from Loyola University in Chicago, IL.