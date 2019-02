Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A crane at the I-74 Bridge construction site was damaged.

A worker said that a crane boom fell in the water Wednesday morning, February 13. He said the incident was not weather related, but didn't have any information on what caused it.

There were no injuries and the bridge construction progress was not expected to be impacted.

They were working to clean up the damage and continue on with their work.