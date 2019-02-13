COMING SOON: New Restaurant, Ale House on River Drive, and More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

The Old Happy Joe's Pizza Grille on River Drive, Moline

The former Happy Joe's Pizza Grille on River Drive, near Western Illinois University's Quad Cities Campus is going to be a Mexican restaurant.

According to Ray Forsythe, Moline's Director of Planning and Development, Uncle Julio's is moving into the space, located on the bottom floor of The Mills at Riverbend Commons Apartments.

The owner of the restaurant is the same owner as El Patron in Rock Island. It's expected to open in the next couple of weeks.

Galena Brewing Opening Ale House on River Drive, Moline

Galena Brewing Company is expanding to the Quad Cities. According to Forsythe, the brewery based in Galena, Illinois is opening an Ale House in the old Ducky's Formal Wear store.

This spot is located right next to The Shameless Chocoholic on River Drive, right across the street from the Moline entrance to Arsenal Island.

There are already "Coming Soon" signs on the windows and Galena Brewing Company's Facebook Page announced this week they'll be opening in mid to late March.

Strip Mall Devils Glen & Middle Rd, Bettendorf

Thank you to Luke Hultquist who sent us in a tip asking what was going in at the intersection above. He sent us the photo to the right as well. Jon looked into this Monday, February 11. From Bettendorf City Planner Greg Beck, he found out local dentist Chris Cannon owns the development. He talked to Cannon on Monday.

Cannon said a strip mall is going in there, but he wouldn't elaborate a whole lot. What he did tell him though, was he'd be willing to reveal more in about a month. Beck had speculated a restaurant may be going in there, but Cannon would not confirm. We'll see if we can get more information in about a month!

Update on Garfield School Apartments, Moline

Garfield School was built on 25th Avenue in Moline in 1902 and served as a learning place for more than 110 years. Now, it will be a living space.

Gorman and Company from Madison, Wisconsin purchased the property and has been working feverishly on renovating and putting a three-story addition onto it.

Leasing is now underway for senior living with rent as low as the $600-700 range per month. Tonya, a leasing agent at Gorman told WQAD News 8 that they hope to have residents begin moving in late next month into early April.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject.