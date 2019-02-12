Your relationship disappointing? Local expert says it doesn’t have to be

Posted 8:13 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20AM, February 13, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa--  Wednesday, February 13, Good Morning Quad Cities helped you make sure you're ready for Valentine's Day Thursday, February 14, and a local coach is trying to keep you from being disappointed as well!

Life and Relationship Coach Rumaisa Rahman joined us Wednesday on Good Morning Quad Cities to promote her event that night called, Your Relationships do not have to be Disappointing! It's happening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To sign up for the event or join online, click here.  

 

