Thousands of power outages sweep across Iowa, Illinois

As severe ice and snow storms blanket the Quad City region, thousands of homes are without energy from Feb. 12 through Feb. 13.

Here is how many people are affected by each major service provider. Find out where the outages are happening by clicking on the companies.

Alliant Energy: (8:00 a.m.) 1,081 people are without power.

(5:00 a.m. Feb. 13) 1,239 people are without power

(7:15 p.m.) 4,068 people are without power.

(12:30 p.m.) 2,192 people are without power.

(10:30 a.m.) 365 people are without power.

(9:35 a.m.) 721 people are without power.

(8:30 a.m.) 150 people are without power.

(6:15 a.m.) 3,143 people are without power.

Ameren: (8:00 a.m.) 4,806 people are without power.

(5:00 a.m. Feb. 13) 6,535 people are without power

As of 9:30 p.m., the company reports that 102 wires, 37 distribution poles, 30 sub transmission poles are downed. More than 350 resources are actively engaged in restoration, with additional 275 contract workers being called in from nearby utilities and neighboring states.

(7:15 p.m.) 15,982 people are without power.

(12:30 p.m.) 6,836 people are without power.

(10:30 a.m.) 1,201 people are without power.

(9:35 a.m.) 1,594 people are without power.

(8:30 a.m.) 290 people are without power.

(6:15 a.m.) 770 people are without power.

ComEd - including Chicago: (8:00 a.m.) 5,897 people are without power.

(5:00 a.m. Feb. 13) 6,855 people are without power.

(7:15 p.m.) 617 are without power in the QC area

8,800 people are without power.

(10:30 a.m.) 9,091 people are without power.

(9:35 a.m.) 10,570 are without power.

(8:30 a.m.) 11,040 people are without power.

(6:15 a.m.) 12,907 people are without power.

MidAmerican Energy: (8:00 a.m.) 26 people are without power.

(5:00 a.m. Feb. 13) 503 people are without power.

A representative with MidAmerica says several repair crews have been dispatched.

"I don't have an estimated time (for power restoration) but I can assure you we have crews working as quickly and as safely as they can"

(7:15 p.m.) 7336 people are without power.



(5:00 p.m.) 9,800 people are without power.

(12:30 p.m.) 1,707 people are without power.

(10:30 a.m.) 3,779 people are without power.

(9:35 a.m.) 632 people are without power.

(8:30 a.m.) 253 people are without power.

(6:15 a.m.) 53 people are without power.

