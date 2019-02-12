The search for sidewalk salt is on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- For the last few days, people around the Quad Cities have been buying up as much ice-melt or salt as they can. With salt being in such high demand, stores are running out.

"All of the customers are telling us no one has any," Butch Trevor, owner of Trevor's True Value said. "It all depends on when the truck comes in."

"Like everybody else, we are out," Mark Hayman, owner of Hayman's Westside Ace Hardware, said. "It's hard to get from suppliers right now, because nothing is bagged up. They've still got it in bulk for cities and stuff like that, but getting bags of it is really difficult right now."

News Eight went on the hunt for salt and ice- melt around the Quad Cities and here is what we found:

Moline Lowe's: Out of salt and ice melt. Shipment could come on Wednesday, February 13th.

Moline Blain's Farm & Fleet: Out of salt and ice melt. No word on when the next shipment will come.

Moline Menards: Out of salt and ice melt. Shipment could come on Friday, February 15th.

Moline Trevor's True Value: Received ice melt shipment on Tuesday, February 12th. Another shipment should come on Wednesday, February 13th.

Bettendorf K & K True Value Hardware: Received shipment of ice melt and rock salt on Tuesday, February 12th, already sold out. No word on when the next shipment will come.

Bettendorf Wallace's Garden Center: Has salt. Shipment could come on Friday, February 15th.

Davenport Hayman's Westside Ace Hardware: Out of salt and ice melt. Shipment could come on Thursday, February 14th.

Rock Island Handy True Value Hardware: Has ice melt. Shipment could come on Friday, February 15th.

Davenport The Green Thumbers: Has salt. No word on when the next shipment will come.

Davenport Theisen's: Has salt. Shipment could come on Thursday, February 14th.

