Strong winds and icy conditions causing accidents on Illinois Route 5

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Snowy road conditions are causing many accidents out on the highways around the QC.

Several cars were stuck in the snow on Illinois Route 5, east of QC Downs, just before the I-80/I-88 interchange.

Six cars were in the center median and ditches, one car was flipped onto its roof. Silvis and East Moline police on scene say the accidents happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12.

Traffic was moving slowly behind the wrecked vehicles on the westbound side but police had one lane open for traffic to pass through.

There was no word on any injuries.

The Quad Cities area is under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m.