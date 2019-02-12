× Rock Island alderman seeks to remove Supper Club’s liquor ‘agreement’

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Dylan Parker, alderman for Rock Island’s 5th Ward, is requesting the Liquor Commission remove its “agreement” with the Rock Island Supper Club.

In a Facebook post, Parker says he has “requested the City’s liquor commission revoke the Club’s BYOB license.”

The club never had a liquor license with the City of Rock Island, Parker told News 8. Instead, they had a (bring your own beer) BYOB policy. When they went to the city, the Liquor Commission wrote up an “agreement,” because a BYOB license does not exist.

Parker has now asked the commission to revoke this agreement.

This comes after a controversy on Facebook led to the club closing temporarily and one of the club’s board members, Matt Ajishegiri, stepping down from his role.

The club has also taken down their Facebook page.

Parker’s Facebook post also alleges that the Rock Island Police Department is investigating the controversy. He later said he had misunderstood a staff person within the city government. He said there is no formal investigation at this time.

Jason Foy, deputy chief for the Rock Island Police Department, confirmed there is no investigation.

“Nobody’s reported anything to us,” Foy said.

None of the other club board members have responded to News 8 at this time.