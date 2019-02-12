Police say mini-explosion occurred on 53rd Street where power lines are down

Update: The roadway has been reopened

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are on scene along a one-mile stretch of 53rd Street where several power lines are down and a mini-explosion occurred, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Officers were on scene between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 12.  They were waiting for MidAmerican Energy Company to arrive.

Here’s where you can find power outages in the area:

Mid American Energy:  https://www.midamericanenergy.com/OutageWatch/dsk.html

Com Ed: https://outagemap.comed.com

Alliant Energy: https://outagemap.alliantenergy.com

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com

