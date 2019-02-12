News 8 Trio: flower alternative Valentine’s Day bouquets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday February 12, 2019, Johnnie Jindrich and Elizabeth Wadas were in the kitchen showing three flower-less bouquets you can make for your Valentine.

The first bouquet is the bacon bouquet. All you need is uncooked bacon, tooth picks, a fake flower bouquet, and an oven.

The second bouquet is made out of succulents. These are fun because you can actually recycle them. Any part of a succulent will regrow if placed in soil!

And the final one is a chicken wing bouquet. All you have to do is bake chicken wings, and put them on wooden skewers.

And if you want to get really fancy, combine bouquet number one with bouquet number three!

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone!