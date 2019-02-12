In the Kitchen with Fareway: A Heart Healthy Valentine’s Day Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is just a couple days away, and if you want to put the HEART in heart healthy, here's a special recipe for you.

On Tuesday, February 12th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to incorporate her three favorite heart healthy foods into one delicious and decadent meal:

Blackened Salmon with Avocado Cucumber Salsa

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

4 salmon fillets

4 tsp Cajun seasoning

2 avocado, diced

1/2 cucumber, peeled and diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

Season salmon with cumin, paprika, onion powder, chili powder, black pepper and salt. Grill salmon over medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork. Combine Avocado Cucumber Salsa ingredients and serve with salmon.