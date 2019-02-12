Flights cancelled at QCI Airport, Eastern Iowa Airport

MOLINE, Illinois -- Several flights are cancelled throughout the morning on Feb. 12 as ice and snow sweep over the Midwest.
Here are the arrivals and departures at the Quad City International Airport that have been affected as of 6:30 a.m.
Arrivals
- United Airlines - 4603 from Chicago - 10:13 a.m. - cancelled
Departures
- United Airlines - 4632 to Chicago - 5:50 a.m. - cancelled
- American Airlines - 3401 to Chicago - 6:05 a.m. - cancelled
- Delta Air Lines - 7436 to Detroit - 6:24 a.m. - cancelled
- Delta Air Lines - 7433 to Minneapolis - 6:33 a.m. - cancelled
- American Airlines - 5938 to Dallas-Fort Worth - 7:22 a.m. - cancelled
- United Airlines - 4673 to Denver - 9:10 a.m. - cancelled
Here are the arrivals and departures at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids that have been affected as of 7:10 a.m.
Arrivals
- Delta Airlines - 3764 from Detroit - 11:10 a.m. - cancelled
- United Airlines - 4820 from Chicago - 11:29 a.m. - cancelled
Departures
- United Airlines - 695 to Denver - 6 a.m. - delayed to 12:50 p.m.
- American Airlines - 3598 to Chicago - 6:02 a.m. - delayed to 6:52 a.m.
- Delta Airlines - 4993 to Green Bay - 6:10 a.m. - delayed to 9:15 a.m.
- American Airlines - 4175 to Chicago - 8:31 a.m. - delayed to 9:55 a.m.
- ALL OTHER FLIGHTS UP TO 8:30 A.M. CANCELLED
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.