Flights cancelled at QCI Airport, Eastern Iowa Airport

MOLINE, Illinois -- Several flights are cancelled throughout the morning on Feb. 12 as ice and snow sweep over the Midwest.

Here are the arrivals and departures at the Quad City International Airport that have been affected as of 6:30 a.m.

Arrivals

United Airlines - 4603 from Chicago - 10:13 a.m. - cancelled

Departures

United Airlines - 4632 to Chicago - 5:50 a.m. - cancelled

American Airlines - 3401 to Chicago - 6:05 a.m. - cancelled

Delta Air Lines - 7436 to Detroit - 6:24 a.m. - cancelled

Delta Air Lines - 7433 to Minneapolis - 6:33 a.m. - cancelled

American Airlines - 5938 to Dallas-Fort Worth - 7:22 a.m. - cancelled

United Airlines - 4673 to Denver - 9:10 a.m. - cancelled

Here are the arrivals and departures at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids that have been affected as of 7:10 a.m.

Arrivals

Delta Airlines - 3764 from Detroit - 11:10 a.m. - cancelled

United Airlines - 4820 from Chicago - 11:29 a.m. - cancelled

Departures

United Airlines - 695 to Denver - 6 a.m. - delayed to 12:50 p.m.

American Airlines - 3598 to Chicago - 6:02 a.m. - delayed to 6:52 a.m.

Delta Airlines - 4993 to Green Bay - 6:10 a.m. - delayed to 9:15 a.m.

American Airlines - 4175 to Chicago - 8:31 a.m. - delayed to 9:55 a.m.

ALL OTHER FLIGHTS UP TO 8:30 A.M. CANCELLED

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.