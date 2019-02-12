Downed power lines forcing road closures in Scott County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY- The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott County Emergency Management Agency are reporting several downed power lines.

Several Scott County roads are closed to allow crews to repair downed power lines.

The following roads are closed:

257th Avenue between Territorial Road and 205th St.

162nd Av (1st Street in Eldridge) between Sheridan Park north to 255th St.

230th St. near 60th Ave. north of the Walcott Truck Stop