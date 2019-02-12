Dixon cellphone store workers tied up during armed robbery, police say

DIXON, Illinois — Suspects accused in an armed robbery led officers on a chase after police said they tied up workers and left with money and merchandise from a cell phone store.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The robbery was reported at the U.S. Cellular Store at 166 Keul Road just before 6 p.m. on Monday, February 11, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department.

Investigators said that two people wearing masks went into the store; one had a handgun. The suspects then reportedly forced workers into a back room.

"The employees were tied up and the suspects stole numerous items from the store and cash," said police.

A witness gave a description of a vehicle that was involved, police said. Shortly after an Illinois State Police trooper saw the vehicle heading eastbound on Interstate 88.

Police said they worked with the Aurora Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's Department to help pull the fleeing vehicle over.

Just after 7 p.m., troopers with the Illinois State Police tried to stop the vehicle at I-88 and Orchard Road, according to the police statement. The vehicle fled from officers, heading northbound at Orchard Road. Officers chased the vehicle for about two miles before it lost control on slick conditions. In the crash, the suspect vehicle hit three other cars, including a state trooper's squad.

Two people in the car took off on foot, while two others were arrested at the crash site, police said. It took about 45 minutes, but officers wound up finding the two who took off hiding under a tree.

Four people were arrested, police said.

The ones who ran from the scene of the crash were Orlando Gates, age 37 and Joshua A. Parker, age 28, according to police. The men were charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint. Both were on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections and parole violations were issued on both.

In addition, police said Gates was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The other two people who were arrested were 54-year-old Tyrone Buron from Chicago and 31-year-old Ashley Wollschlaeger from Romeoville, according to the statement. Both were charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint. Both Burton and Wollschlaeger were arrested at the scene of the crash.

All four were held in the Lee County Jail.

Investigators with the Dixon PD went to Aurora and took custody of all four. The people were all processed and turned over to the custody of the Lee County Jail.

There were no injuries reported.