Cars slide into ditches along Illinois Route 5 near QC Downs

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Multiple vehicles were off the road along Illinois Route 5, near the Quad City Downs.

Six cars were spotted in the ditch just east of the I-80/I-88 interchange before 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 12. One of the vehicles was flipped over onto its top.

Traffic was slowed in the area on the westbound side, but the left lane remained open for traffic.

There was no word on any injuries.

The Quad Cities area is under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m.