Alliant Energy pulling crews for safety, power won’t be restored until “it’s safe”

DEWITT, ELDRIDGE, WALCOTT, CLINTON- Alliant Energy says make alternative plans tonight if you don't have power. They will be pulling all crews off the roads within the next few hours. Meaning you may not have power until tomorrow morning.

According to their post on Facebook, crews are working to restore electricity in parts of Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge, and Walcott.

"The road conditions have not been the best all day and we expect them to get worse in the next couple of hours. With icy roads and whiteout conditions, it isn't safe for our crews to be on the road. If you do not have power yet and you are in these areas, please make alternative plans to stay warm this evening."

They say they will have emergency crews on standby.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott County Emergency Management Agency say the following roads are closed due to downed power lines.

257th Avenue between Territorial Road and 205th St. 162nd Av (1st Street in Eldridge) between Sheridan Park north to 255th St. 230th St. near 60th Ave. north of the Walcott Truck Stop

WQAD reached out to Ameren for updates on their crews and received the following statement: