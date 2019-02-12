8 in the Air: Ice falls at Starved Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LASALLE COUNTY, Illinois -- Although Starved Rock State Park is known for it's forested canyons and beautiful waterfalls, the park is just as captivating in the winter.

When temperatures stay below freezing long enough, the waterfalls turn into ice falls, which hang off of the rock faces like giant white statues.

News 8 visited two canyons with ice falls - French Canyon and LaSalle Canyon.

French Canyon: Located a short distance from Starved Rock, the visitor's center and the lodge. The trail was moderate, despite ice covering the path for most of the way. However, getting to see the actual fall is harder since the trail disappears into the rock.

LaSalle Canyon: This canyon is farther back in the trail system. The trail was difficult and included sections with no hand railing. Most of the path was covered in ice.

Watch the video above to see aerial shots of the giant ice falls.

