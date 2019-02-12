8 in the Air: Dixon ice jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois -- The National Weather Service issued a warning on Jan. 21, 2019 about an ice jam on the Rock River.

Ice jams happen when chunks of ice floating down stream get caught on structures and narrow water ways. The blockage can cause flooding upstream as the flow of water is impeded. When the ice melts and breaks away, areas downstream can experience flash flooding.

Despite the danger, ice jams can create beautiful landscapes of frozen waves and white fields.

Watch the video above to see views of the ice jam you won't find anywhere else.

Click here to watch more of "8 in the Air."